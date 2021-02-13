Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta admits threats to his family amidst Arsenal form

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he received threats to his family’s well-being amidst the club’s dreadful form earlier in the campaign, and that he informed the club.

The Gunners endured a terrible run of results between October and December which finally ended on Boxing Day, and we have been rocketing up the table ever since.

When the team was struggling however, there was some calling for the Spaniard to step down from his role, and question marks on whether he was the right man for the job, but those have died down of late.

This sort of abuse isn’t acceptable regardless of the struggles endured at the club however, nor is any sort of threats to players or manager’s families, but the manager appeared to downplay it, although I believe that is his way of dealing with it mentally in order to carry on with his job.

What makes it ok for some people to threaten peoples families for simply trying to do their job?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Durand says:
    February 13, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    It goes beyond the pale to threaten players & their families. In fact, to threaten anyone on social media is disgusting and cowardly.

    Criticism is fine, question and mock tactics or subs, call out players and poor form, there should be no problem with this.

    But the threats, racism, misogyny, and other despicable comments are far too common.

    Reply
  2. Bad Ebening says:
    February 13, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    Moving from 15th to 11th on the league table is not “rocketing up” lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs