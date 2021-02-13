Video: Mikel Arteta admits threats to his family amidst Arsenal form

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he received threats to his family’s well-being amidst the club’s dreadful form earlier in the campaign, and that he informed the club.

The Gunners endured a terrible run of results between October and December which finally ended on Boxing Day, and we have been rocketing up the table ever since.

When the team was struggling however, there was some calling for the Spaniard to step down from his role, and question marks on whether he was the right man for the job, but those have died down of late.

This sort of abuse isn’t acceptable regardless of the struggles endured at the club however, nor is any sort of threats to players or manager’s families, but the manager appeared to downplay it, although I believe that is his way of dealing with it mentally in order to carry on with his job.

Mikel Arteta admits that he made Arsenal Football Club aware of death threats against his family this season 😠😠😠 The manager then downplays it as 'part of the job' but at what point does the passion we feel make this OK for some people? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/jc6XENdMT0 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 13, 2021

What makes it ok for some people to threaten peoples families for simply trying to do their job?

Patrick