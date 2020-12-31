Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta admits youngsters progress considered when looking at signings

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that they are taking their youngsters into consideration when looking at the transfer market.

Emile Smith Rowe is named as one who needs to be protected, which could well mean that Houssem Aouar and our other targets are not as high on the wishlist next month.

The boss has already admitted that the club will need to offload some of their squad before looking at signings also, which means the younger players will have time to secure their place in the team initially.

Has Smith Rowe already shown that he is ready to hold onto a regular first-team role?

