Video – Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard after match interviews, contrasting emotions

Honest appraisals from Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard following 2-2 draw.
Two very contrasting videos here from Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard, one called his side brilliant, I will let you guess who and one is clearly not a happy man.
The comments from the Arsenal manager, in particular, were refreshing, he tells us what he told the players and boy did they deliver.
Lampard cut a very frustrated figure and it goes to what I said in an earlier article, the draw felt like a win and judging from the reactions of the respective managers it seems that is exactly how it was, especially Arteta.
Both videos come from the official BT Sports Youtube channel
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Chelsea must be absolutely p1553D off with the result, they have only themselves to blame. Awful result for them, absolutely awful.
Why not just type “pissed” off ?