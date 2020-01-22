Video – Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard after match interviews, contrasting emotions

Honest appraisals from Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard following 2-2 draw.

Two very contrasting videos here from Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard, one called his side brilliant, I will let you guess who and one is clearly not a happy man.

The comments from the Arsenal manager, in particular, were refreshing, he tells us what he told the players and boy did they deliver.

Lampard cut a very frustrated figure and it goes to what I said in an earlier article, the draw felt like a win and judging from the reactions of the respective managers it seems that is exactly how it was, especially Arteta.

Both videos come from the official BT Sports Youtube channel





