Video – Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard after match interviews, contrasting emotions

arteta

Honest appraisals from Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard following 2-2 draw.

Two very contrasting videos here from Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard, one called his side brilliant, I will let you guess who and one is clearly not a happy man.

The comments from the Arsenal manager, in particular, were refreshing, he tells us what he told the players and boy did they deliver.

Lampard cut a very frustrated figure and it goes to what I said in an earlier article, the draw felt like a win and judging from the reactions of the respective managers it seems that is exactly how it was, especially Arteta.

Both videos come from the official BT Sports Youtube channel


Updated: January 22, 2020 — 3:06 pm

  1. Reggie
    Reggie

    Chelsea must be absolutely p1553D off with the result, they have only themselves to blame. Awful result for them, absolutely awful.

    Reply
  2. GB
    GB

    Why not just type “pissed” off ?

    Reply

