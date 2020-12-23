Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Video: Mikel Arteta appears defensive on Runarsson’s selection

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears defensive as he is quizzed on the terrible error by Alex Runarsson which allowed Riyad Mahrez’s tame free-kick to beat him.

The Icelandic shot-stopper was perfectly placed to deny the Algerian’s shot, which he should have caught comfortably, only to fumble it into the back of the net.

The goal meant that Arsenal’s equaliser now meant for nothing, before going onto lose the match 4-1.

Arteta moved to defend his selection, not that it was questioned, which tell me he was likely questioning the decision himself…

Patrick

Posted by

  1. GOONERBRI says:
    December 23, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Terrible decision. We wasn’t playing gillingham ffs.

  2. Roachie says:
    December 23, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    I’d like us to move away from criticism of the keeper. He was selected to play in the biggest game of his life and I’m sure he was excited with the prospect. I hear he has been abused on social media since and I personally have no time for these so called supporters doing this. We, as fans now need to get behind our club and support every player whether they perform or not.

