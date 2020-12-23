Video: Mikel Arteta appears defensive on Runarsson’s selection

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears defensive as he is quizzed on the terrible error by Alex Runarsson which allowed Riyad Mahrez’s tame free-kick to beat him.

The Icelandic shot-stopper was perfectly placed to deny the Algerian’s shot, which he should have caught comfortably, only to fumble it into the back of the net.

The goal meant that Arsenal’s equaliser now meant for nothing, before going onto lose the match 4-1.

Arteta moved to defend his selection, not that it was questioned, which tell me he was likely questioning the decision himself…

Mikel Arteta defends his selection of Runarsson when questioned on his terrible error from Mahrez's free-kick to put Arsenal behind against Man City. He wasn't asked why he was selected which tells me he may have have been questioning himself on that 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GvMDBAV9X3 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 23, 2020

Patrick