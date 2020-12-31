Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta believes football has great benefits especially in this ‘difficult period’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that football helps people in these difficult times, and should continue if they can do so safely.

The Premier League has so far rejected calls for the division to take a break with the increase in positive Covid tests, despite reports of a more contagious strain of the virus currently causing issues.

Will football be a huge boost for many who are struggling in these tough times? Could the division have to reanalyse the situation if things worsen?

