Video – Mikel Arteta can’t believe the difference from last weeks win at United

I am not surprised that Mikel Arteta is struggling to see how his Arsenal team could play with such confidence and spirit at Old Trafford last weekend, when we made Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s team look very ordinary indeed.

But just seven days later, and with the exact same Arsenal starting XI, they were made to look like schoolboys at home to Aton Villa.

Anyway this is what Arteta said in the after-match press conference….