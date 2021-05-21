Video: Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal has been ‘more normal’ since January

Arsenal have the second-best form in the Premier League since Christmas, and the manager Mikel Arteta insists that he has snubbed out the issues which resulted in the club’s bad form from before January.

The interesting part is where the manager kisses his teeth in response to seeing those issues again, almost as if he believes some sort of combination of Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi or Sead Kolasinac could have been the problem, while describing the time after Christmas as ‘more normal’ was also telling.

The manager admits he is very positive about his club's ability as proven by the club's form since Christmas, and hints that he has snuffed out Arsenal's issues 👀👀👀 Could he really be blaming some sort of combination of Kolasinac, Ozil or Mustafi for the issues? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6bAAFa3trY — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 21, 2021

Am I alone in thinking the manager is hinting some of those players were affecting the team’s performance?

Patrick