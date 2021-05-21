Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal has been ‘more normal’ since January

Arsenal have the second-best form in the Premier League since Christmas, and the manager Mikel Arteta insists that he has snubbed out the issues which resulted in the club’s bad form from before January.

The interesting part is where the manager kisses his teeth in response to seeing those issues again, almost as if he believes some sort of combination of Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi or Sead Kolasinac could have been the problem, while describing the time after Christmas as ‘more normal’ was also telling.

Am I alone in thinking the manager is hinting some of those players were affecting the team’s performance?

Patrick

  1. pires says:
    May 21, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    This team is clearly having a good platform to go forward….Very good senior players(Auba,Partey….)and a very good core of young players (Saka ESR Martenelli Willock Tierny…).With some shrewd addition we should be starting to click…Keown identified the key areas to be adjusted in defence and central midfield….

