Video: Mikel Arteta claims he is ‘positive’ that Balogun will sign a new deal

Folarin Balogun’s future is regularly amongst the Arsenal rumours this season, and manager Mikel Arteta claims that he is ‘confident’ that a deal can still be agreed.
The 19 year-old has been linked with a number of clubs since the summer, with Sheffield United having had a offer turned down last summer, and with a number of European giants linked with his potential free transfer for the coming summer.
Juventus were the latest club to be rumoured as closing in on his potential free transfer, but Arteta insists that the player doesn’t wish to leave.
Mikel Arteta refutes claims that Balogun is set to leave Arsenal this summer, and claims the situation is 'positive' 👀👀👀
Do we believe that the youngster will get his PL debut IF he signs on the dotted line? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QhElA5MUZJ
Get this lad signed up, promoted to the big team and let Eddie go on loan for a full season at maybe a lower table team like AMN has done or Willock. He needs game time week in and week out to see if hes good enough for the Premier League.
Bologun can come into the fold and take Eddies role next season or possibly more if he really impresses and we sell Laca which i think we will do!! Martinelli needs a chance too so Auba will be looking over his shoulder for game time.
The young guns are starting to step up so dont hinder their progress when the so called big boys are letting the club down atm.