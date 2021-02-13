Video: Mikel Arteta claims he is ‘positive’ that Balogun will sign a new deal

Folarin Balogun’s future is regularly amongst the Arsenal rumours this season, and manager Mikel Arteta claims that he is ‘confident’ that a deal can still be agreed.

The 19 year-old has been linked with a number of clubs since the summer, with Sheffield United having had a offer turned down last summer, and with a number of European giants linked with his potential free transfer for the coming summer.

Juventus were the latest club to be rumoured as closing in on his potential free transfer, but Arteta insists that the player doesn’t wish to leave.