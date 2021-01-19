Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta claims he will give his ‘clear opinion’ on Ozil’s move when it is complete

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he will give his ‘clear opinion’ on Mesut Ozil‘s exit from Arsenal after it is completed.

The midfielder has been frozen out of the first-team since the Coronavirus pandemic put an initial halt to the Premier League back in March, and wasn’t even registered to play in the squad this term.

He is now in Turkey in hope of completing a deal with Fenerbahce, with his medical still to be completed, but there isn’t expected to be any issues in completing the move.

Will Arteta reveal new information on what went wrong with Ozil in the last 12 months?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Mesut Ozil mikel arteta

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Highbury Hero says:
    January 19, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    It will be interesting to hear if he does but high probability he won’t say anything juicy. I don’t see why he should.

    It should be better if both sides carry on their lives now the saga is behind them. It won’t benefit either to do otherwise.

    Reply
    1. lcw says:
      January 19, 2021 at 4:31 pm

      Agree H.H:
      Let’s turn the page and move on. It appears that both sides parted ways on good terms.

      The task at hand should be making Arsenal better and winning again. Nothing else matters.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs