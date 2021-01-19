Video: Mikel Arteta claims he will give his ‘clear opinion’ on Ozil’s move when it is complete

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he will give his ‘clear opinion’ on Mesut Ozil‘s exit from Arsenal after it is completed.

The midfielder has been frozen out of the first-team since the Coronavirus pandemic put an initial halt to the Premier League back in March, and wasn’t even registered to play in the squad this term.

He is now in Turkey in hope of completing a deal with Fenerbahce, with his medical still to be completed, but there isn’t expected to be any issues in completing the move.

Arteta refuses to disrespect Mesut Ozil after being told that his Arsenal side showed they didn't need him this evening, but does say that he will open up on the move when it is completed 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Y3Es0VxbB4 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 19, 2021

Will Arteta reveal new information on what went wrong with Ozil in the last 12 months?

Patrick