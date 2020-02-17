Video – Mikel Arteta discusses first half, Saka performance and Lacazette’s goal

Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to the performance of Bukayo Saka and what Lacazette scoring meant for the whole team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was in a very good mood following the impressive 4-0 win over Newcastle United and was more than happy to reveal his thinking behind some of the events in the humbling of the Geordies.

The Spaniard was very honest in his assessment of the first half, what he thought of the performance from 18-year-old Saka and what he felt about the reaction to Lacazettes goal.

I really enjoyed this short clip, it was rather revealing and the way that Arteta communicates so clearly is refreshing.

This video comes courtesy of the Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account.

"He is becoming a natural" Mikel Arteta is excited by the prospect of Bukayo Saka in an Arsenal shirt for years to come 📱 Recap #ARSNEW here: https://t.co/2yatcOdwmC pic.twitter.com/XdxlfZr473 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020

