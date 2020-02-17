Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Mikel Arteta discusses first half, Saka performance and Lacazette’s goal

Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to the performance of Bukayo Saka and what Lacazette scoring meant for the whole team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was in a very good mood following the impressive 4-0 win over Newcastle United and was more than happy to reveal his thinking behind some of the events in the humbling of the Geordies.

The Spaniard was very honest in his assessment of the first half, what he thought of the performance from 18-year-old Saka and what he felt about the reaction to Lacazettes goal.

I really enjoyed this short clip, it was rather revealing and the way that Arteta communicates so clearly is refreshing.

This video comes courtesy of the Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account.

Watch more Arsenal videos here

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs