Video – Mikel Arteta discusses Mesut Ozil absence and David Luiz performance

It is never easy to give an interview after a 3-0 loss, especially when you have made a debatable team selection but Mikel Arteta did his best in his after game interview with Sky Sports.

That said, Arteta needs to be careful, he states that his opinion on Luiz has not changed and that is a worry. Sometimes a manager can have his future decided for him if he shows blind loyalty to a player that is simply not good enough.

Anyway, here is what Arteta had to say

  1. Declan says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Of course his future won’t be decided on tonight’s performance, it’s based on all the crap games he’s had for us. Arteta was being diplomatic after a very poor Arsenal performance as a whole and he said more before the game about Luiz which indicated Luiz is already history.

    Reply

