Video – Mikel Arteta discusses Mesut Ozil absence and David Luiz performance

It is never easy to give an interview after a 3-0 loss, especially when you have made a debatable team selection but Mikel Arteta did his best in his after game interview with Sky Sports.

That said, Arteta needs to be careful, he states that his opinion on Luiz has not changed and that is a worry. Sometimes a manager can have his future decided for him if he shows blind loyalty to a player that is simply not good enough.

Anyway, here is what Arteta had to say

"My opinion on David hasn't changed." 🤷♂ Mikel Arteta says David Luiz's Arsenal future will not be decided by tonight's performance and explained why Mesut Ozil wasn't involved tonight…❌ pic.twitter.com/45frDJpHAX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020