Video – Mikel Arteta discusses the game and makes a shock admission

Mikel Arteta makes a frank admission over Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta gave his customary post-match interview and it was rather revealing. Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners over Everton and he was clearly a happy man.

He naturally talked about the players being tired and the resilience they showed, he was full of praise for certain players including the captain and in particular his defending.

He also agreed that this was his best week as the Arsenal manager but it is his comments about what he thought of Aubameyang before he became the Arsenal manager that was the most interesting part of this interview.

This video comes courtesy of the Sky Sports Football Youtube channel.

