Video: Mikel Arteta doesn’t sound positive on Tierney or Ryan’s return

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether he was expecting Mat Ryan and Kieran Tierney back for Arsenal’s next match, and he didn’t sound positive.

The Spaniard sounded especially downbeat on the Scottish defender’s availability, claiming that he wasn’t close to returning against Wolves last night.

Ryan hasn’t been available to make his debut as of yet, but would likely have been given the nod this weekend after Bernd Leno got himself shamefully red-carded last night.

While both would pose as a big boost to our side as we look to end a winless streak of two matches this weekend, the manager doesn’t sound overly confident that he is expecting positive Arsenal News on the subject.

  1. Declan says:
    February 3, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    “Shamefully” red carded……lol.

  2. RFrancis says:
    February 3, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    It seems Mat Ryan will soon be added to our distinguished list of new signings who were not ready to play immediately because of mysterious injuries. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for Odegaard.

