Video – Mikel Arteta doing a Wenger when asked about Ceballos Nketiah bust up

Arsene Wenger became a legend at not seeing an incident unfold and it seems that Mikel Arteta has picked up a trick or two from his former manager.
Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah had a little bust-up in the pre-game warm-up which has been widely broadcast including on BT Sport, however, Arteta is claiming that he did not see anything because he was in the dressing room.
Of course he saw it but his response tells me that it is not something that he is bothered about or that he is going to get dragged into, it really was much ado about nothing.
Arteta starting to sound like Wenger pic.twitter.com/3k8Mkxw8bc
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) September 12, 2020
For those of you that may have not yet seen the handbags at dawn clash, you can watch it here.
its no big deal, we want our players to have some fight in them.
besides its was just handbags, I remember Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer throwing punches at each other DURING a game, both were on the same team
it was just as funny as the Di Canio push on the ref
I remember that Arsene Wenger did not watch a certain first half match in a league cup match but he was the coach.
OT, Liverpool leading Sue but a defo penalty unfortunately.
Well it wasnt a penalty, teh rule got changed after the Sissoko handball in the UCL final
If the ball hits your arm after a deflection from another part of your body its not handball.
Michael Oliver is the worst ref in the league by a country mile, i’ve always disliked that clown!
OT: was refreshing to see in the Palace v Southampton the ref over turned his own decision to send off Walker – peters.
I don’t agree with the rule but unfortunately under the rules it was a penalty.