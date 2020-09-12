Video – Mikel Arteta doing a Wenger when asked about Ceballos Nketiah bust up

Arsene Wenger became a legend at not seeing an incident unfold and it seems that Mikel Arteta has picked up a trick or two from his former manager.

Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah had a little bust-up in the pre-game warm-up which has been widely broadcast including on BT Sport, however, Arteta is claiming that he did not see anything because he was in the dressing room.

Of course he saw it but his response tells me that it is not something that he is bothered about or that he is going to get dragged into, it really was much ado about nothing.

