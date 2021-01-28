Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta downplays Arsenal’s record over Man United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has downplayed Arsenal’s record against Manchester United, claiming that we will need to be at our best to achieve a result.

The Gunners are unbeaten against the Red Devils in two years, but Mikel is not taking anything for granted.

Arteta insists that their rivals ‘have the capacity’ to beat any team in the world at present, and that we will need to be at our best to beat them.

Will Sheffield United’s victory have fired United up ahead of their trip to the Emirates?

