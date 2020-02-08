Video – Mikel Arteta explains his thinking behind the mid season break in Dubai

Arsenal is training in Dubai while some other clubs have sent their players on holiday.

There has been a lot of debate and speculation why Arsenal have taken a break in Dubai, well, we now know why because Mikel Arteta has revealed why.

It turns out that the players have been given personal time off and I have to say that I agree with everything Arteta has said in this video. It is very reasonable and sensible.

I will not put any more spoilers in and leave it to you to enjoy the video and listen to what the boss says for yourselves.

This video comes courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube channel.

