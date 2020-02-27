Video – Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to devastating loss to Olympiacos

Mikel Arteta has given his post match interview and he is not a happy man.

A very disappointed Mikel Arteta has reacted to Arsenal’s loss to Olympiacos admitting it hurts. He spoke about the difficulty of breaking the Greeks down and lamented the missed opportunities.

He denied that the lads were complacent and felt that his team did enough to win the game.

He is clearly very disappointed and could not hide that. He was also asked about the chances of Champions League football and what must be done going forward.

