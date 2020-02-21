Video – Mikel Arteta gives his thoughts on Europa League win in after match interview

Mikel Arteta gives his usual honest after match interview.

There is never any bull from Mikel Arteta, he gives praise when it is fully deserved and also acknowledges when it has not gone to plan and this interview is no different.

Arsenal beat Olympiacos in their own back yard in front of a hostile home crowd and while it was not a pretty win, it was still a massive result.

One player, in particular, comes in for some decent praise from the Spaniard, you can watch that for yourselves and overall, he was a happy man.

This video comes courtesy of BT Sports Youtube channel.

