Video: Mikel Arteta hails Pepe’s performances after switch in position

Nicolas Pepe has been playing on the left side of the attack in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence of late, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been impressed by him.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled to hold down a regular first-team role so far this season, with a number of his teammates outperforming him on a regular basis, but he has shown much improvement of late.

While he may struggle to hold onto his role when PEA returns after some personal problems, Arteta may well have to find room for Pepe elsewhere should his form continue.

Is playing on the left the key to Pepe’s resurgence? Should he continue to impress, would Aubameyang be more likely to fight for a role at CF or would he just retake his spot from our record signing?

  1. Ben proper says:
    January 27, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    OT. Chelsea drew, manutd and lischester loosing currently….
    Top 4 is alive if we keep our head up

