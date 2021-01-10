Video: Mikel Arteta hints at Thursday return for Partey

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey was ‘a bit short’ of where they wanted him to be to return for Arsenal yesterday.

The Ghanaian was expected to make his return to action yesterday after succumbing to a thigh injury last month against Tottenham, but he wasn’t named in the midfielder was eventually left out of the playing squad.

The manager now insists that after assessing him that he was ‘a bit short’ of where they wanted him to be for him to play, but is hopeful that will change by Thursday.

Mikel Arteta admits Thomas Partey was a 'bit short' of where he wanted him to be, but hints at a return for Arsenal come Thursday 🔜🔜🔜 pic.twitter.com/jNFaEQwReN — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 10, 2021

Patrick