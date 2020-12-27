Video: Mikel Arteta hints at when Partey will return to action

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Thomas Partey should return to full training ‘in a few days’, whilst adding that he wasn’t close to making the Arsenal-Chelsea clash.

The Ghanaian midfielder has picked up just five Premier League appearances since joining the club on Deadline Day back in October, but is expected to return to full training before the the end of 2020.

Partey did return from injury against Tottenham at the start of the month, only to have to be replaced just before the break, and has been absent since.

While he wasn’t close to returning against the Blues yesterday, he should be back in training this week the manager claims.

