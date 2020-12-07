Video: Mikel Arteta insists his team played ‘exactly’ as he asked

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that his team played exactly as he asked them to in the 2-0 defeat to Spurs.
The Spanish boss insists that his team performed as they should have, adding that the stats from the match were all in our favour, but we failed to put the ball in the net.
Tottenham of course were clinical as they have been all season, with both Kane and Son adding to their amazing goal tallies of the current campaign, which proved to settle the result against us.
Mikel Arteta insists that his Arsenal side played well despite defeat at the hands of our rivals 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/rWGmt9UTnZ
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 7, 2020
Overlooking the result, was the performance an improvement over our recent struggles?
Patrick
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
If he told them to play like that, then it means he’s the one to blame. Let’s just bring someone with different ideas before the club gets relegated
I only watch the extended highlights and there is none proper chance from arsenal aside a headshot from auba (and thats Is not the way to get the best out of auba).
I’m very worry about the final analysis from arteta. We need quality chances…looks like he learn more from last Wenger than from Pep…same old arsenal
If that how he wa.wants us to play, this club is going nowhere but down. We aren’t scoring and dont look like scoring because of the way we play. The truth is it is non productive football and easy to read.
Plan A is drive down the wings, cross ball 172 times.
Plan B is “try harder.”
We look in serious trouble, and still have no solution to scoring woes. It seems every attack is coming from the wings, and little to no effort to drive centrally and score.
Not a single attacker we have is firing right now; more likely a problem with the players or what the coach is asking them to do?
It really concerns me if this is what he asks of his players. You cant play with 4 wingers and try to put the ball in the box as much as possible and just hope someone runs against it. This is not a proper tactic. Especially if you look at how many goals our current strikers scored from crosses. Im starting to get really concerned by MAs tactics..
No creativity! No cutting edge! Just possession! Is it possession that wins games?. I still maintain Arsenal lacks quality and the Manager is still learning, so what should we expect?
Oh well @jonfox, you and I did try.
“At some stage you have to make a decision’: Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to take a gamble and invest to help the club return to Champions League… as he insists Gunners will still attract top players despite being out of Europe (CL).
Arteta is a protege of Guardiola. Its endless passing which slows down the attack. Spurs are like a cobra poised to strike suddenly with venom and speed.
I have seen both Kane and Son neutralised. Arteta has to make Arsenal cope with defence in depth.
If there are more losses, he could be axed