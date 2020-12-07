Video: Mikel Arteta insists his team played ‘exactly’ as he asked

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that his team played exactly as he asked them to in the 2-0 defeat to Spurs.

The Spanish boss insists that his team performed as they should have, adding that the stats from the match were all in our favour, but we failed to put the ball in the net.

Tottenham of course were clinical as they have been all season, with both Kane and Son adding to their amazing goal tallies of the current campaign, which proved to settle the result against us.

Mikel Arteta insists that his Arsenal side played well despite defeat at the hands of our rivals 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/rWGmt9UTnZ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 7, 2020

Overlooking the result, was the performance an improvement over our recent struggles?

Patrick