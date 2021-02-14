Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta is furious as VAR controversially overrules out Arsenal penalty

The referee awarded Arsenal a penalty as Bukayo Saka appeared to have been hauled down inside the box, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

Fans were in shock that VAR had even called the referee over to the monitors for this decision, as it looked clear-cut in real time, and even now I’m shocked that the decision was overturned.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport and SkySports

I simply do not understand how Saka can fall down as he does unless there is contact, but you knew as soon as the referee was made to visit the pitchside screens, that the decision had been made.

Did VAR get this wrong?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Leeds VAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs