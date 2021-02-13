Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on his priorities ahead of Europa League return

The Europa League returns to action next week, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is refusing to prioritise the competition.

You could argue that the competition is the club’s most likely route into next season’s Champions League, with a nine-point gap currently separating us from the top-four, with 10 teams ahead of us also vying for those positions.

Arteta has always reiterated that he takes every match as it comes, and once again insists that his sole thinking is on the Leeds clash tomorrow.

If Champions League football is a priority this season, do we need to put the EL at the top of our priority list?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Europa League mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs