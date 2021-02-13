Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on his priorities ahead of Europa League return

The Europa League returns to action next week, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is refusing to prioritise the competition.

You could argue that the competition is the club’s most likely route into next season’s Champions League, with a nine-point gap currently separating us from the top-four, with 10 teams ahead of us also vying for those positions.

Arteta has always reiterated that he takes every match as it comes, and once again insists that his sole thinking is on the Leeds clash tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta continues to refuse to name his priorities for this season, when asked if Arsenal's priority should be the Europa League which returns next week 🤔🤔🤔 Is winning the Europa League more likely than a top four/six finish? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zbgIbjrwTH — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 13, 2021

If Champions League football is a priority this season, do we need to put the EL at the top of our priority list?

Patrick