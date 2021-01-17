Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on Richard Garlick’s apointment

Arsenal agreed a deal to bring Richard Garlick to the club as Director of Football, and manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed on the appointment.

Having joined from the English FA, he will no doubt be bringing a wealth of experience, and Arteta admits that Garlick will bring improvements to the backroom, claiming he ‘does things better’ than our current options.

The Spaniard also claimed that he was their first choice for the role.

Everything about the deal sounds positive, and I can’t wait to see the club evolve over the coming seasons.

  1. Mish says:
    January 17, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    Hence he can influence reffs as a former FA Member, am good, i mean more penalties as united and for any team that scores against us var must examine every detail. .lol

    Reply

