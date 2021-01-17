Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on Richard Garlick’s apointment

Arsenal agreed a deal to bring Richard Garlick to the club as Director of Football, and manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed on the appointment.

Having joined from the English FA, he will no doubt be bringing a wealth of experience, and Arteta admits that Garlick will bring improvements to the backroom, claiming he ‘does things better’ than our current options.

The Spaniard also claimed that he was their first choice for the role.

Mikel Arteta is quizzed on Richard Garlick's appointment as Head of Football, including when he will start, and what his key roles will be 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b1LyYgdWkI — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 17, 2021

Everything about the deal sounds positive, and I can’t wait to see the club evolve over the coming seasons.

Patrick