Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on the new UEFA Conference League

Arsenal could potentially find themselves playing in the newly created UEFA Conference league next season, and the manager is refusing to downplay the tournament.
Some fans have talked about the competition as one they wouldn’t wish to play in, fans of clubs who are regulars in the Champions League of course, but Mikel Arteta is refusing to downplay the tournament.
Mikel Arteta is quizzed on the Europa League Conference, and his side's chances of qualifying 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/npuS2aqlgu
Football fans are quick to judge, but one way or another, Arsenal SHOULD be playing in Europe, although I’m not sure top clubs will give it the respect it deserves, it would be great for Arsenal’s youngsters to pick up minutes like the Europa League group stages were this season.
A great chance to win a trophy but most important that we get top 4 next season
Bergkamp on Ek: “Daniel has been an #Arsenal fan all his life. He also appeared to be worried about the downturn at the club for some time. When the Super League dominated the news for days, Daniel just about exploded”
hope a new bid is made daniel ek + middle east consortium are interested
The most disruptive of all the European competitions with little payoff. The only benefit I can see is if Arteta gives the game time to players like Balogun, Azeez, Lopez at LB, or any of our young CB’s on loan not named Saliba.
Otherwise it’s just excessive mileage and injury risk to Saka, ESR, Tierney, Auba, Partey, etc….
I actually think it would be better to miss out on Europe all together, so Arteta and the players can focus on the PL and FA Cup. Otherwise it is too many irons in the fire, and Arteta has not shown he can manage multiple competitions successfully.