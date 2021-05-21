Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on the new UEFA Conference League

Arsenal could potentially find themselves playing in the newly created UEFA Conference league next season, and the manager is refusing to downplay the tournament.

Some fans have talked about the competition as one they wouldn’t wish to play in, fans of clubs who are regulars in the Champions League of course, but Mikel Arteta is refusing to downplay the tournament.

Mikel Arteta is quizzed on the Europa League Conference, and his side's chances of qualifying 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/npuS2aqlgu — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 21, 2021

Football fans are quick to judge, but one way or another, Arsenal SHOULD be playing in Europe, although I’m not sure top clubs will give it the respect it deserves, it would be great for Arsenal’s youngsters to pick up minutes like the Europa League group stages were this season.

Patrick