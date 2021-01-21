Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on whether he has removed Arsenal’s mole

Mikel Arteta previously claimed that he would find out who was leaking information from inside Arsenal Football Club, and he hints that he has done just that.

In 2020, the club asked players to take a pay-cut following the mass loss of earnings during lockdown in March, the results of which were told to the press, before numerous snippets of information also suspectly found a way to be public knowledge, including bust-ups during training.

Arteta now seems to claim to have found the culprit, and the interviewer hints that one of Kolasinac, Ozil, Sokratis or Saliba could have that person.

Mikel Arteta is quizzed on Arsenal's mole who was leaking information from within the squad 👀👀👀 Has the mole left this month? 🧐🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/PWk4BKZ5E9 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 21, 2021

Who do you think the mole was?

Patrick