Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on whether the victory over Benfica could bring change at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that the victory over Benfica could be a moment that we look back on in the future, and is hopeful of what more Arsenal can achieve this season.

The Gunners showed true fight to get back into the game after falling 2-1 behind in the second-half last night, knowing that they then needed two more goals to survive, and they did just that.

Arteta is asked whether he thinks that the victory could well have bearing on more than just the result after the nature of their fightback.

Mikel Arteta is full of 'hope' after seeing his side show true fight and passion to earn a very important win against Benfica against the odds 👀👀👀 As much as I have doubts about our team, they really impressed last night, and you can't deny that it was special 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/gUQ8lOcufh — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 26, 2021

I certainly have more belief in our team and our potential moving forward after some tough months, and I hope that the players also have that feeling.

Patrick