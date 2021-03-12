Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta looks back on ‘rocking’ Emirates ahead of Spurs clash

Mikel Arteta was a part of a number of North London Derby matchups with Arsenal as a player, and he recalls our wonderful comeback at the Emirates against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Gunners have a longstanding rivalry with Tottenham due to the close proximity of our football clubs and fanbases, and this is usually one of the most enjoyable matches of the calendar.

The build-up is always immense, and the chance to get one over Spurs is always welcomed.

Mikel Arteta knows that feeling all-too well as he recalls the Derby from his playing days.

Which Derby victory serves your memory the strongest?

