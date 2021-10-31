Video – Mikel Arteta on Leicester win – and may have mentioned Ramsdale

Obviously Mikel Arteta was very happy after watching his young Arsenal team outplay a very good Leicester side, but admits that we suffered in the second half.

This perfect three points means that the Gunners have now gone 9 games unbeaten and are only below 4th place on Goal Difference. Who would have seen that coming after losing our first three matches?

But of course Arteta just had to talk about the incredible performance of our new Number One Aaron Ramsdale, who made the save of the season in the second half and is receiving praise from every quarter right now, although the Boss does think he needs to stay grounded…

