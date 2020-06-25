Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Mikel Arteta on Nketiah, Martinez and leaving Guendouzi out

Mikel Arteta was clearly a happier man following Arsenal’s 2-0 away win over Southampton.

The Arsenal manager talked about the goal, how exhausted the players were, the necessity of bouncing back with a win, the first half save from Emiliano Martinez and even answered a question on Matteo Guendouzi omission from the team this evening for disciplinary reasons.

As per usual with Arteta, he spoke with clarity and honesty and even accepted that Southampton dominated possession in the second half.

It was an interesting post-match interview and one I am positive you will enjoy, especially on the back of a hard-fought away win.

This video comes via the official Sky Sports Twitter account

