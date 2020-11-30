Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta once again defends players as creativity lacks

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is claiming that his side’s lack of activity is down to his selection, with just one goal from open play in their last six league matches.

The loss on Sunday evening was our fourth in six matches, and leaves us trailing the league leaders Tottenham by eight points at this early stage in the season, and with a bust December schedule coming up, there is little time to fix our issues.

The boss admits that the lack of goals comes down to him however, as it is his job to not only name the team, but put in place the systems which are used to try and win these matches.

Will the players be getting a free pass behind closed doors too?

Patrick

