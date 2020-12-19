Video: Mikel Arteta opens up on Aubameyang injury

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the clash with Everton, and the manager Mikel Arteta has now revealed that he is expected to miss out for up to two weeks.

The Gabon international ended his goal drought with a goal against Southampton in midweek, but wasn’t able to feature this weekend to try and add to his goal.

Aubameyang was noted as missing from training yesterday, although little was said on his absence, but the manager has now confirmed that he is sidelined for the time being.

Mikel Arteta confirms that Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is only expected to miss the next week or two weeks 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IYmTblEKzO — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 19, 2020

Who should be stepping up in his absence?

