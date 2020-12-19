Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta opens up on Aubameyang injury

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the clash with Everton, and the manager Mikel Arteta has now revealed that he is expected to miss out for up to two weeks.

The Gabon international ended his goal drought with a goal against Southampton in midweek, but wasn’t able to feature this weekend to try and add to his goal.

Aubameyang was noted as missing from training yesterday, although little was said on his absence, but the manager has now confirmed that he is sidelined for the time being.

Who should be stepping up in his absence?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs