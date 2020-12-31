Video: Mikel Arteta opens up on Bukayo Saka’s amazing attitude

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was quizzed on Bukayo Saka’s impressive attitude for the first-team this season.

The 19 year-old has taken each step in his stride, impressing for England from the get-go, and has now played a key role despite our side enduring some tough moments.

Mikel Arteta has now moved to credit the player’s courage and maturity in recent weeks, and he has earned his place in the team.

Bukayo Saka is the man of the moment, and Mikel Arteta is quizzed on his star man's character 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/5nnFbHQMpA — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

Should Saka be the first name on the teamsheet in your opinion?

Patrick