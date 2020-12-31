Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta opens up on Bukayo Saka’s amazing attitude

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was quizzed on Bukayo Saka’s impressive attitude for the first-team this season.

The 19 year-old has taken each step in his stride, impressing for England from the get-go, and has now played a key role despite our side enduring some tough moments.

Mikel Arteta has now moved to credit the player’s courage and maturity in recent weeks, and he has earned his place in the team.

Should Saka be the first name on the teamsheet in your opinion?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs