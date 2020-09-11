Video – Mikel Arteta opens up on further transfer business this summer

The new season is on the verge of starting and Mikel Arteta has been giving his very first pre-match press conference for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Because we are in the middle of the transfer window it was only natural that Arteta would be asked about possible transfers and he gave the clearest indication yet that there would be both incoming and outgoings before the window shuts in October.

The Spaniard touched on the complexities of doing business in this period and pointed out that Arsenal still needs strengthening in certain areas while being overloaded in others.