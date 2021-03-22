Video: Mikel Arteta opens up on the ‘crazy game’ that unfolded at West Ham

Arsenal resurrected a result from a three-goal deficit against West Ham, and the manager was quizzed on how he viewed the game at the London Stadium.
The manager claims we played terribly for the opening 30 minutes, before playing the best hour that he has seen from his side as they showed immense mentality to come back from 3-0 down.
Mikel gives his view on the 'crazy game' that unfolded as Arsenal conjured up an amazing comeback from 3 goals down 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/yUFl5h4IRA
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 22, 2021
It certainly was a spectacle to watch, with such a low from the off to then fight for the result, it showed true character, and maybe, just maybe, there is more to come from this team this season.
Patrick
If that’s his best team, and they ‘bottle’ it like that….they are not the best team. Seeing that Aubameyang is obviously going through some serious problems, let’s give Gabriel Martinelli some games rather than play games so fearfully. Nobody likes wimpishness and that’s what we were in the first half. I wonder if Arteta realises we need some real changes….whatever wages they earn.