Video – Mikel Arteta optimistic on getting Arsenal fans back to games quickly

Covid-19 has caused no end of disruption to every country and every football League. But now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the prevalence of testing kits and (hopefully very soon) a vaccine that will ease all our lives.

But for the entertainment industry and Premier League clubs like Arsenal, not having fans in the ground has devasted the financial budgets of clubs at every level, so the sooner we can get the crowds back, the quicker we can get back to normal.

Arteta relates that he has seen the plans and is even optimistic that Arsenal can move head quickly..

Tags Arteta Leeds

