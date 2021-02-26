Video: Mikel Arteta picks surprise name out for praise after Benfica heroics

Arsenal scraped through into the next round of the Europa League thanks to a late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Dani Ceballos was a name picked out by the manager for specific praise.

The midfielder was at fault in giving away the free-kick inside the first half which was dispatched, but Mikel Arteta believes that he showed great mental strength to finish the match well and help his side to earn a place in the next round.

Mikel Arteta singles out Dani Ceballos for his mentality in helping Arsenal resurrect their Europa League campaign when needing two goals in the last 30 minutes 👀👀👀 Does Ceballos deserve to keep his place in the team ahead of one of Partey or Xhaka? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SPfE8NtTqy — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 26, 2021

Did any of you notice the midfielder up his game when it was needed?

Patrick