Video: Mikel Arteta picks surprise name out for praise after Benfica heroics

Arsenal scraped through into the next round of the Europa League thanks to a late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Dani Ceballos was a name picked out by the manager for specific praise.

The midfielder was at fault in giving away the free-kick inside the first half which was dispatched, but Mikel Arteta believes that he showed great mental strength to finish the match well and help his side to earn a place in the next round.

Did any of you notice the midfielder up his game when it was needed?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. A J says:
    February 26, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    Undoubtedly Mikel in “man management mode”.

    However, I for one wholeheartedly agree with Artetas’ comments.

