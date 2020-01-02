Video – Mikel Arteta post match press conference, he is a happy man

Mikel Arteta secured his first win as the new Arsenal manager and he is absolutely delighted.

The constant smile on the face of Mikel Arteta tells you all you need to know, he is a very happy man following Arsenal’s win over Man Utd.

There were so many positives that it is hard to nail down one specific moment from the game but Arteta covers them all.

Arteta was very clear and open with his answers and clearly handles the media comfortably. It makes a change from listening to an Arsenal manager forced into making excuses and fluffing his lines.

