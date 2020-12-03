Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta praises the character and versatility of Calum Chambers

Calum Chambers could potentially make his first Arsenal appearance in 2020 tonight against Rapid Vienna.

The defender has been out since the manager Mikel Arteta’s first official match in charge against Chelsea, and has been back in full training for around a month now.

Chambers was at the club prior to the manager’s retirement from football, and played alongside the Spaniard, and he believes that the English defender has some positive characteristics to bring to the squad.

Could Chambers command a regular role in the first-team once fully fit?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Calum Chambers mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs