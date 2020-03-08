Video – Mikel Arteta press conference following 1-0 win over West Ham United

Mikel Arteta faced the media after Arsenal beat West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta was on good form yesterday when he faced the press after the gritty win over the Hammers. The manager answered a whole catalogue of questions and did not hide from any of the tougher ones.

Arteta admitted that it was not the best performance but is one that can be built on, he spoke about how the team struggled early on but improved as the game progressed.

There is a lot more and it is well worth a watch.

This video comes from official Premier League broadcasters DAZN Canada.

