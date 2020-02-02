Video – Mikel Arteta press conference following Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta gives his thoughts on Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Burnley
Mikel Arteta spoke to the press following the drab 0-0 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.
As usual, he is fairly candid, he highlights both the positives and negatives and admits that Arsenal was not good enough for large parts of the game.
He admitted that Arsenal was sloppy at times and spoke about the injury to Bukayo Saka.
This video comes courtesy of DAZN Canada one of the official broadcasters of the match and press conference.
Arsenal are more often crap than they are good! MA must be seething inside! The squad needs a shake up. Starting at the heart of the team in the midfield. We all know where the weaknesses are and where they have been for so long! Until the problems are rectified we will see more of this no matter what manager we have..
Non sense, we can do way better with proper formation and tac tic! He plays 2DM, team then shifts to defensive and all doing so, all lost on pitch!
Saka and Xhaka should have been played as last game’s first half! Saka infront of Xhaka and behind LW!
Why Auba & Martinelli plaing wrong wings’ side? It is simply wrong choice & tac tic! Last game showed it in 2 differents halves! But Arteta didn’t get it! He moved Xhaka as DM , Saka as LB in second and almost costing us last game! How can he stick with such a mistake?
It’s not tactics man! Xhaka and Guendouzi do not handle pressure well when closed down and tend to give the ball away too often. Our midfield is the weakest part of the squad. No creativity going forward and always having to pass sideways and backwards.. it all leads to a lack shots at goal! It’s not tactics, it’s a lack of creative players!