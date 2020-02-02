Video – Mikel Arteta press conference following Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta gives his thoughts on Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Burnley

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press following the drab 0-0 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

As usual, he is fairly candid, he highlights both the positives and negatives and admits that Arsenal was not good enough for large parts of the game.

He admitted that Arsenal was sloppy at times and spoke about the injury to Bukayo Saka.

This video comes courtesy of DAZN Canada one of the official broadcasters of the match and press conference.

