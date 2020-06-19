Video – Mikel Arteta press conference – discusses Luiz and Ozil

Mikel Arteta has given the usual pre-match press conference and as expected it was dominated by David Luiz and Mesut Ozil questions.

Ozil could not even make the full 20 man matchday squad and we all know what Luiz did against Man City which obviously brought some cutting questions for Arteta to answer.

I have to say that I was not too impressed with some of what Arteta had to say and he does still look a little shellshocked but maybe that had more to do with the poor visual set up.

Anyway, have a watch and judge for yourselves what you think of Arteta’s performance.

