Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta quizzed about Pushing Partey & his injury

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has aggravated the ‘same area’ after rushing back from a thigh injury for yesterday’s derby loss to Tottenham.

The boss admits that he tried to push the Ghanaian back onto the field to try and get involved in the key moments which led to Spurs’ second goal, before having to be substituted.

The manager doesn’t give a timeframe on his return, and will need to assess the injury over the coming days.

Could Partey have stopped Kane’s goal or did he look unable to continue?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs