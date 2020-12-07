Video: Mikel Arteta quizzed about Pushing Partey & his injury

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has aggravated the ‘same area’ after rushing back from a thigh injury for yesterday’s derby loss to Tottenham.

The boss admits that he tried to push the Ghanaian back onto the field to try and get involved in the key moments which led to Spurs’ second goal, before having to be substituted.

The manager doesn’t give a timeframe on his return, and will need to assess the injury over the coming days.

The boss was quizzed on Thomas Partey's injury and refusal to continue in the game 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MqVayXYAEB — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 7, 2020

Could Partey have stopped Kane’s goal or did he look unable to continue?

