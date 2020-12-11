Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta quizzed on Balogun’s contract and performances

Folarin Balogun put in another impressive performance for Arsenal last night in the win over Dundalk.

The 20 year-old added another goal and assist to the goal he got in the competition two weeks ago against Molde, and now has three goal contributions in only an hour of action this term.

Balogun is into the final year of his contract however, and the manager admits that discussions are taking place in hope of extending that deal.

