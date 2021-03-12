Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta quizzed on how far he his side has come

Mikel Arteta believes that his Arsenal side have made big improvements since he took on Olympiacos 13 months ago.

The Gunners were eliminated by the Greek giants in last season’s Europa League campaign, but are already in a stronger position this year than at any point in previous fixture.

Arteta believes that his side has made a lot of progress, but admits that the mistakes still seen to this day are an issue.

Is the mentality of the players much stronger than they were 12 months ago?

