Video – Mikel Arteta reaction to 1-1 draw and Aubameyang sending off

Mikel Arteta acknowledges that Arsenal let it slip today.

That was a frustrating game for sure with lot’s of talking points and Mikel Arteta covered most of them.

The manager was speaking after watching his Arsenal side start the game brilliantly, take the lead, concede the equaliser and a red card for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He gives a frank reaction to the Aubameyang sending off and an honest appraisal of what went wrong after such a promising start.

This video comes courtesy of BT Sport via their YouTube channel.

