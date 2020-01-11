Video – Mikel Arteta reaction to 1-1 draw and Aubameyang sending off

Mikel Arteta acknowledges that Arsenal let it slip today.
That was a frustrating game for sure with lot’s of talking points and Mikel Arteta covered most of them.
The manager was speaking after watching his Arsenal side start the game brilliantly, take the lead, concede the equaliser and a red card for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
He gives a frank reaction to the Aubameyang sending off and an honest appraisal of what went wrong after such a promising start.
This video comes courtesy of BT Sport via their YouTube channel.
Arteta should change Pepe’s position. He has proven to be so ineffective on the right wing.His right foot is so week and opposing teams man mark him allowing him no space to dribble past defenders.
He should be switched to the left where he can at least cross the ball or even shoot on his stronger foot like he did today. This is the only way he can be useful to the team.
My goodness is anyone watching the Southampton game ? They’re playing their hearts out for 90mins straight against Leicester city. Why can’t our players run like that for the while game? So much aggression, so much passion from both teams.
Ings AGAIN!!! 🔥
Forget it, with the same referee from Chelsea officiating this game along with VAR (Virtual Arsenal Resistance) sometimes doesn’t matter how good you play when decisions are banging against you. Why does Arsenal allow to be officiated by the same referee that saw fit to give Lacazette a yellow for a complaint and completely ignoring the foul made by Jorghino out of personal spite, where was VAR to give a Jorghino a deserved second yellow. Today I saw Walcott receive the SAME EXACT pull that Salah got a penalty for, NOT REWARDED. It seems there’s schemes at play in the premier league that simply out playable. Big up to Liverpool for signing VAR early in the season to avoid handballs and get silly fouls.
👍👍 All the refs are awful… although Liverpool fans won’t agree with me!
I’m finding it difficult to describe Pepe at the moment, who scouted this guy? Very average at best,loses the ball always and yea a very selfish player. What has Martinelli got to do to start a game, Everytime he touches the ball he ouses class. Guendozi doesn’t suit Arteta’s style. I’m a big fan of he but he doesn’t over much. But I will take him over willock who has gone backwards recently. Thank God nkethia is back atleast he is a better finisher compared to lacazette who I think needs a breather, he is costing us point because he is so out of form at the moment but what I can’t fault is his effort but it’s not enough he needs bench time. What has happened to AMN he looks a different player under Arteta motm if you ask me,zaha had a game to forget.Again ozil needs to work harder otherwise give ceballos the chance and see. Overall it was a fair result considering how the game turned out. Coyg
Im short of words for pepe, 1 good performance – 3 bad performances, gets dropped to the bench again, he should be loaned out he’s shown us he’s not ready for the EPL, I doubt if he’ll be ever ready…
Man was laughing and playing with Nelson after the final whistle.
I was like WTF???
Why everybody is on Pepe’s back and ignore the useless Ozil?Ozil is the team’s soft spot,not Pepe.With Ozil in the team,we always play 10 against 11.