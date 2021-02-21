Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta receives the highest of praise from his former boss Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has given Mikel Arteta the greatest of praise after the clash between Arsenal and Man City.

The Gunners didn’t enjoy their best evening, but City’s boss appears to claim that it was a tactical battle.

While it didn’t look like the best match to watch as a neutral, Guardiola claims that it was he who won the battle, but there was limited chances at either end.


Pictures courtesy of Football Daily

Did you see any positives to take from today’s loss?

Patrick

Posted by

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. MartinelliTheBench says:
    February 21, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Easy to compliment when we notva threat

    Reply
    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      February 21, 2021 at 7:43 pm

      *not a

      Reply
  2. McLovin says:
    February 21, 2021 at 7:56 pm

    We were never a threat. Everyone is gracious when they’ve just won.

    It didnt look like MA set out to win, or even draw. It looked like Arsenal knew they would lose but fought hard not get beaten by cricket numbers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs