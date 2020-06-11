Video – Mikel Arteta reckons teams will lack normal Premier League rhythm when the campaign restarts

The Premier League is just a few days away from a return to action, Arsenal is one of the teams that will play first with their rescheduled game against Manchester City taking place on Wednesday the 17th of June.

The teams have been preparing and Arsenal has already played two friendly games ahead of their match against the Premier League champions.

Although teams have been training in groups for weeks now, Mikel Arteta admits that it will be hard for the players to play at their usual intensity when the competition gets back underway next week.

He admitted that you can play friendly games as much as you want but the matches would never be played at the level of intensity with which Premier League games are being played, and he predicts that players will struggle to sustain their rhythm for the duration of the games when football returns.

He told Sky Sports’ The Football Show: ‘We’ve been trying in big groups just for 10 days, you can play friendly games, you can play 45 minutes but it’s not Premier League rhythm at all.

‘It will be very difficult to sustain big rhythm for 90 minutes for the first few games at least.’

"You better be right playing away is an advantage!" 😂 Mikel Arteta hopes @laura_woodsy is right as #AFC face four away games on the bounce when the Premier League restarts. #SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/0gg49uUEC7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 11, 2020