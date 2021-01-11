Video: Mikel Arteta refuses to defend Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked if he was sure that Nicolas Pepe would be a hit for the club, and he couldn’t give a straight answer.
The Gunners boss claimed that the Ivory Coast international missed two or three chances that he should have put away against Newcastle in the FA Cup, before avoiding the question on his future, although he does sound like he partly blames himself for his form.
The manager claims Nicolas Pepe had two or three chances that he wasted against Newcastle, and avoids on insisting that he will be a success at Arsenal 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vC43H4U95a
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 11, 2021
Is Arteta blaming himself for not finding enough playing time to get Pepe into form? Should he have started the season ahead of Willian?
Patrick
Pepe needs time and a good bit if coaching.
Till this day I simply do not understand why we got willian. It just made a headache of having to rotate so many players.
At this stage neither of them are good enough and my 1st choice is SAKA on the right and auba on the left until martinelli is fit.
Willian should be sold at all costs and pepe needs to be coached on that right foot and coached in taking time in his finishing. I often see him rushing shots and think Henry would have took an extra touch there. Or use your right the expect the left.
Bags of potential but needs help
Didn’t mind signing Pepe but NEVER for £72m! The whole transfer seems shady.
I think right value for Pepe should’ve been 30-45m but as of of now, we are lucky to get £20m for him..
Maybe a loan to Ligue 1 would help him.. maybe PSG could be interested since Di Maria is probably leaving them next summer? Pepe is proven in Ligue 1.
It’s doubtful that Willian will leave Arsenal any time within the next three years. For a start, who would want him and even if an offer were made he surely wouldn’t leave unless his huge salary was at least matched. Pepe came with a goal scoring reputation even though they were mostly from penalties and TBH we don’t get that many awarded so I can’t see his added value. Isn’t it about time we stopped making these shady signings, and wasn’t Tim Lewis brought in to sniff out the corruption?
Willian has been a big flop so far,even when he plays on his favoured left side of the field he looks extremely lacking in confidence, and along with several others has been embarrassed by the form of Saka,ESR and Tierney who has been our best signing for years. I do think there is a good player inside Pepe somewhere but his ball control is always too rushed, it may be that he is trying too hard,his workrate on Saturday was fairly good but he tends to overrun the ball and needs to slow down at times.