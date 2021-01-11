Video: Mikel Arteta refuses to defend Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked if he was sure that Nicolas Pepe would be a hit for the club, and he couldn’t give a straight answer.

The Gunners boss claimed that the Ivory Coast international missed two or three chances that he should have put away against Newcastle in the FA Cup, before avoiding the question on his future, although he does sound like he partly blames himself for his form.

The manager claims Nicolas Pepe had two or three chances that he wasted against Newcastle, and avoids on insisting that he will be a success at Arsenal 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vC43H4U95a — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 11, 2021

Is Arteta blaming himself for not finding enough playing time to get Pepe into form? Should he have started the season ahead of Willian?

Patrick